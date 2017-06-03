NTPC forays into EV charging stations biz

State-run power giant NTPC today entered into the new business segment of setting up charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) and has installed first such points at its offices in Delhi and Noida.

The main objective in setting up EV charging points is to be part of promoting clean energy transportation, it said, adding that it will also eventually push demand for such vehicles as well as power generated by its plants.

A senior official said that NTPC has foryed into EV Charging business and started setting up charging stations at multiple locations.

He further said that the first charging station has been set up at NTPC offices in Noida and Delhi with a plan to set up many such charging stations across Delhi/NCR and other cities in near future.

NTPC is among state-run firms like PowerGrid which are looking at creating new business segment of EV charging points, in line with India's ambition to have all electric vehicles by 2030 to cut fuel import bill and running cost.

In April, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said: "We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way. We are going to make electric vehicles self-sufficient like Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA). The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country."

Goyal was of the view that initially the government can handhold the EV industry for 2-3 years to help it stabilise.

He had also said that the ministry of heavy industries and the NITI Aayog are working on a policy for promoting EVs.

The minister had pointed to the cost factor, saying people would like to buy EVs when they find it cost effective.