App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 22, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, a chatbot will respond to your emails at HDFC Life

The company has launched a chatbot — SPOK — that can read, understand, categorise, prioritise and respond to customers emails in a jiffy.

Now, a chatbot will respond to your emails at HDFC Life

Moneycontrol News

Private life insurer HDFC Life is betting on bots to help generate insights on customer needs by identifying patterns in customer interactions. The company has launched a chatbot — SPOK — that can read, understand, categorise, prioritise and respond to customers emails in a jiffy.

HDFC Life expects SPOK to improve customer experience, while providing its support staff with the bandwidth to focus on customer satisfaction and delight.

Subrat Mohanty, Senior EVP at HDFC Life said: "SPOK will help them increase their operational efficiency" and the company is excited to see how such customer interactions can enrich future experience.

For behind-the-scenes development of SPOK, HDFC Life has tied up with Senseforth that offers a wide range of enterprise bots built on its AI platform.

Shridhar Marri, CEO and co-founder, Senseforth, said that the bot is built on artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies.

tags #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Economy #HDFC Life #insurance #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.