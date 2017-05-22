Now, a chatbot will respond to your emails at HDFC Life

Moneycontrol News

Private life insurer HDFC Life is betting on bots to help generate insights on customer needs by identifying patterns in customer interactions. The company has launched a chatbot — SPOK — that can read, understand, categorise, prioritise and respond to customers emails in a jiffy.

HDFC Life expects SPOK to improve customer experience, while providing its support staff with the bandwidth to focus on customer satisfaction and delight.

Subrat Mohanty, Senior EVP at HDFC Life said: "SPOK will help them increase their operational efficiency" and the company is excited to see how such customer interactions can enrich future experience.

For behind-the-scenes development of SPOK, HDFC Life has tied up with Senseforth that offers a wide range of enterprise bots built on its AI platform.

Shridhar Marri, CEO and co-founder, Senseforth, said that the bot is built on artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies.