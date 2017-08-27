Now 64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi 4 available through open sale

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi announced on Tuesday that it will make available the top variant of Redmi 4 — with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage—all times. Till now, the phone was available through flash sales on Amazon.in and Mi.com at Rs 10,999.



#Redmi4 (4GB+64GB variant) now available at ALL the times on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ & @amazonIN. Buy your favourite phone now @RedmiIndia

— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 23, 2017

Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet: #Redmi4 (4GB+64GB variant) now available at ALL the times on http://Mi.com & @amazonIN. Buy your favourite phone now

The phone is available on Amazon in two colours, Gold and Black. The e-commerce portal has also listed few special offers with the phone. For this phone, Jio would be delivering 30GB additional data. The phone will also come with a free subscription of Hungama Music for 12 months. A discount of up to 70 percent on cases and covers is also being offered with the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in May in three variants, the other two being—Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant, and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications

Camera: 13MP primary camera with 5 element lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF supported and 5MP front facing camera

Screen: 12.7 centimetres (5-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 293-pixel density

Hardware and software: Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Battery: 4100mAH lithium-ion battery and standby time of 432 hours

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd