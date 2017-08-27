App
Aug 24, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now 64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi 4 available through open sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in May in three variants, the other two being—Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant

Xiaomi is now largest supplier of wearable tech

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi announced on Tuesday that it will make available the top variant of Redmi 4 — with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage—all times. Till now, the phone was available through flash sales on Amazon.in and Mi.com at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet: #Redmi4 (4GB+64GB variant) now available at ALL the times on http://Mi.com & @amazonIN. Buy your favourite phone now

The phone is available on Amazon in two colours, Gold and Black. The e-commerce portal has also listed few special offers with the phone. For this phone, Jio would be delivering 30GB additional data. The phone will also come with a free subscription of Hungama Music for 12 months. A discount of up to 70 percent on cases and covers is also being offered with the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in May in three variants, the other two being—Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant, and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications

Camera: 13MP primary camera with 5 element lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF supported and 5MP front facing camera

Screen: 12.7 centimetres (5-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 293-pixel density

Hardware and software: Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Battery: 4100mAH lithium-ion battery and standby time of 432 hours

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Technology #Xiaomi

