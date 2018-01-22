App
Jan 22, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia rumoured to be working on a smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup

The circular camera will have seven holes in it and will hold five cameras and two flashes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finnish mobile manufacturer HMD Global may soon come up with a smartphone having penta-lens cameras. The new feature is expected to be a part of the upcoming flagship model of the Nokia smartphone from the company.

According to a report, that appeared on Vtechgraphy, the new model, i.e. the Nokia 9, whose test version is already out is expected to be launched this year and will come with the unique five-lens configuration. The news was reportedly leaked by an employee of Foxconn - the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer. The new Nokia phone will likely challenge the existing dual lens smartphones with the aid of the revolutionary set up.

Further, the report claimed that all the five camera lens configuration will appear on the rear of the smartphone. As per the report, the camera has a circular design that will be identical to the Lumia 1020. The circular camera will have seven holes in it and will hold five cameras and two flashes.

While further details of the model are not yet clear as it is still in its testing stage, HMD is not the only brand that is likely to come up with advanced camera features. Chinese manufacturer Huawei is also reportedly planning to launch its latest flagship phone that will feature five cameras including a triple lens setup on the rear.

The likely introduction of the new five-lens version also points out towards the plans of HMD to shake up the existing mobile market. The Finnish giant is reportedly working on a large number of smartphones including Nokia 9, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1, Nokia 4, and Nokia 3310 4G with launch expected at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, Barcelona. This expectation has been strengthened by the recent tweet by Chief Product Officer Joho Sarvikas that asked customers to expect something awesome from company during the event.

