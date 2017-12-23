Nokia 9's early leaks suggest a 5 MP dual camera setup on the front

Rumours about a Nokia 9 leak has sent waves among smartphone enthusiasts across the globe. The new model comes a few months after the company had launched its current flagship mode i.e. the Nokia 8.

The leak emerged first on Liliputing, a website that covers technology related news that got access to the FCC documents. According to the report, the new model will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, instead of the more advanced Snapdragon 845 chipset version as was expected. It will come with a 5.5-inch OLED display like its predecessor. But unlike the current Nokia flagship model, it will have twice the storage space i.e. 128 GB.

On the camera front, the smartphone, which is given the codename Avatar in the FCC document is expected to have a dual camera set up at the back carrying 12 MP and 13 MP cameras. It is also rumoured to come with a 5 MP dual camera set up on the front for selfies. The sensors, as per some reports, will support 1080p video recording along with autofocus. These new additions, it seems are being done keeping in mind the negative response for Nokia 8's front camera.

The model may carry an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and is expected to be powered by a 3,250 mAh battery. Others details including the price are yet to be revealed.