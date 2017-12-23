App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 22, 2017 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 9's early leaks suggest a 5 MP dual camera setup on the front

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to have a dual camera set up in the rear carrying 12 MP and 13 MP cameras

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rumours about a Nokia 9 leak has sent waves among smartphone enthusiasts across the globe. The new model comes a few months after the company had launched its current flagship mode i.e. the Nokia 8.

The leak emerged first on Liliputing, a website that covers technology related news that got access to the FCC documents. According to the report, the new model will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor,  instead of the more advanced Snapdragon 845 chipset version as was expected. It will come with a 5.5-inch OLED display like its predecessor. But unlike the current Nokia flagship model,  it will have twice the storage space i.e. 128 GB.

On the camera front, the smartphone, which is given the codename Avatar in the FCC document is expected to have a dual camera set up at the back carrying 12 MP and 13 MP cameras. It is also rumoured to come with a 5 MP dual camera set up on the front for selfies.  The sensors, as per some reports, will support 1080p video recording along with autofocus. These new additions, it seems are being done keeping in mind the negative response for Nokia 8's front camera.

The model may carry an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and is expected to be powered by a  3,250 mAh battery. Others details including the price are yet to be revealed.

tags #Nokia #Technology

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.