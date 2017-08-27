App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Aug 23, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nokia 6 goes out of stock in its first Amazon India sale

As per specifications, Nokia 6 Android smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone sports a metal unibody with a fingerprint sensor below the display. Nokia 6 will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset.

Nokia 6 goes out of stock in its first Amazon India sale

The Nokia 6 went out of stock within seconds during its first sale on Amazon India today at 12PM IST. Registration of Nokia 6 on Amazon India has begun. HMD Global had announced that the Nokia 6 reached a milestone of over 1 million registrations on Amazon.in since the opening of its registrations on July 14.

As per specifications, Nokia 6 Android smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone sports a metal unibody with a fingerprint sensor below the display. Nokia 6 will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset.

The Nokia 6 will come with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB. Nokia 6 will draw its juice from a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Nokia 6 will feature a 16-megapixel primary snapper with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/tech/nokia-6-goes-out-of-stock-in-its-first-amazon-india-sale-1499451.html

tags #Amazon India #Business #Companies #Nokia 6 #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.