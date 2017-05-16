Nokia 3310 to be available from May 18 in stores, priced at Rs 3310; know the specs

The iconic Nokia 3310 is all ready for its second-time debut this week. The phone has been launched officially and will be available in stores from May 18 onwards.

Nokia 3310 is a revamped version of the original Nokia phone by HMD Global, the company that now manufactures and sell Nokia phones.

Interestingly, the feature phone will be priced at “recommended best buy price” of Rs 3310. Nokia 310 will be in four colours – glossy warm red and yellow and matte dark blue and grey.



Your 17 year wait is over, now shipping. #Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/xJAJgwApAB

— Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) May 5, 2017

"Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It's got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you're after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won't let you down," Ajey Mehta, VP India, HMD, Global said.

The new version of the phone is slimmer than its predecessor.

Here are the specifications:

Sim –

It is a 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8 mm phone and weighs 79.6 grams.the phone will come with a 2.4 inch QVGA displayIt will have 1200 mAh battery and boosts of standby time of up to a month. Maximum talk time on the phone is 22.1 hours.It will have storage of 16 MB, which is expandable up to 32 GB.It has a 2 MP rear camera with LED flash.Nokia 3310 is a 2G-enabled phone with dual band – 900/1800 MHz. It is a dual sim phone.

The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM and an in-built MP3 player. It has also ditched its pin charger and will have a micro-USB port.

Nokia was one of the most widely used phones globally during 200-2005. It had sold 126 million phones during the period.

The model was discontinued in 2005.