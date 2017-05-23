Nokia 3310 — A mix of nostalgia and marketing push

Moneycontrol News

Ardent fans of Nokia have patiently waited for the smartphone brand to come back from the dead. In the run-up to the release of Nokia's new flagship, the Nokia 9, the company released a revamped version of the universally adored Nokia 3310 in a bid to create a buzz about the Finnish phone maker's resurgence.

However, releasing Nokia 3310 in an already saturated budget phone market which have devices offering more features can turn out to be a bitter appetiser.

Across internet forums, Nokia 3310 has been receiving flak for its lack of features.

Most of the users on GSM Arena have been ranting about its tad bit sturdy back cover which can prove to access the SIM slot a task. And while some have lauded the return of the Snake game, youngsters accustomed to an ever-growing screen-size find themselves squinting their eyes while accessing the 3310.

Demeter, a user on GSM Arena raised a genuine concern.

"Nokia is really milking the nostalgia. I'm afraid that many people that buy this phone will only be able to use it for a single day because if you live in Europe your country could randomly decide to shut down 2g a day later and then the "new" Nokia 3310 becomes useless."

With increased 4G penetration and diminishing dependence on 2G networks, 2G phones becoming obsolete can become a not so distant reality. Nokia 3310 may become a victim of obsolescence.

The lack of essential features like 4G and WiFi may also frustrate users who would want a backup up phone for their secondary SIM cards and use the device as a WiFi Hotspot.

It can be argued that the phone is targeted for a market which wants to unhook themselves from the internet but investing Rs 3310 at an internet de-addiction centre would yield better results.