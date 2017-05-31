App
May 31, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nokia 3, 5 and 6 android smartphones to be available starting June 15: Report

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 3 will be the cheapest Nokia Android smartphone for an expected price of under Rs 10,000. The Nokia 5 is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 while the Nokia 6 might be priced under Rs 18,000.

Nokia 3, 5 and 6 android smartphones to be available starting June 15: Report

The much-talked about Nokia Android smartphone might finally be available in India starting June 15. According to a report by Nokia Power User, all the variants may not be available in India in one go. However, Nokia will reportedly make all the three smartphones available in the country by June end.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 3 will be the cheapest Nokia Android smartphone for an expected price of under Rs 10,000. The Nokia 5 is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 while the Nokia 6 might be priced under Rs 18,000.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/tech/nokia-3-5-and-6-android-smartphones-to-be-available-starting-june-15-report-1417623.html

tags #Android #Business #Nokia #smartphone #Technology

