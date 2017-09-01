Nokia 130 feature phone launched in India at Rs 1,599

Moneycontrol News

HMD Global, the brand responsible for reviving the Nokia line-up, has now come out with a new offering in India: A refreshed Nokia 130, that comes with an in-built FM Radio and MP3 playback capability.

Set to hit top mobile retail stores soon, the revamped feature phone has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 1,599.

On the design front, the phone sports a ‘tough’ polycarbonate shell, a glossy front finish with colour matched keys and a matte black cover along with a tactile island keymat that has separated keys.

The phone runs on the Nokia 30+ software platform, coupled with a 4 MB of RAM and 8 MB ROM support.

HMD Global, the brand that has taken over the marketing of Nokia phones, claims that on the 1,020 mAH battery, the Nokia 130 can last for a whopping 11.5 hours of video playback.

The Nokia 130 comes in three colour variants sporting matching keys (Pic Courtesy: Nokia)

The Nokia 130 has a 1.8-inch QQVGA colour screen, and under the hood it is fitted with a 16 MB of internal memory and a MicroSD storage slot, expandable upto 32 GB.

On the optics front, the feature phone sports a camera for capturing photos and videos and comes pre-loaded with Nokia's popular ‘Snake Xenzia’ and other games. It also features an LED torchlight.

Connectivity options include a dual-SIM slot, Bluetooth 3.0, a microUSB and 3.5 mm audio jack.

The Nokia 130 also comes with other games from Gameloft - Ninja Up, Danger Dash, Nitro Racing, Air Strike and Sky Gift.

Earlier, HMD global launched the Nokia 3310 phone priced at Rs 3,310 and comes with a 2.4-inch display and 16 MB of internal memory, expandable upto 32 GB.

Nokia 130 will be made available in dual SIM variant in three colour options - Red, Grey and Black at a price of Rs 1,599 in brick and mortar stores across the country.