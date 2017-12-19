No more broken phone screens? Japanese student accidentally discovers self-healing glass material

An accidental discovery by researchers in Japan may bring a solution to the vulnerability of mobile screens. The discovery of the self-mending glass at the University of Tokyo may well mean that the days of shattered mobile screens might soon come to an end.

As per a report in The Guardian, a team from the University of Tokyo headed by Professor Takuzo Aida succeeded in developing the self- mending glass which is called ‘polyether-thioureas’. The low weight polymer is reportedly capable of healing breaks without the aid of heat or melting. The breaks can be simply mended by pressing the glass using human hands. The material not only sticks together in 30 seconds but also regains its original strength in a very short period.

While researchers including those in Tokyo have been working to develop a more reliable glass, the recent discovery owes a lot to a student named Yu Yanagisawa, who accidentally chanced upon the self-repairing capacity of the material. While trying to prepare a glue with the polymer, he discovered that when the surface of the polymer was cut, the edges would adhere to each other, healing to form a strong sheet after being manually compressed for 30 seconds at 21°C.

Several institutes had come forward earlier claiming that they had discovered some form of replacement for present glass screens. Many smartphones including LG’s G Flex 2 has also come up with self-healing screens on their devices that are capable of repairing minor damages.

As per the researchers, the new material is the first hard substance that comes with self-healing capacity similar to certain types of plastic and rubber. The new discovery could be revolutionary to the smartphone manufacturers, as broken display glass is one of the major problem faced by smartphone users.