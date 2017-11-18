Newly-launched OnePlus 5T doesn't have a telephoto lens, but does it kill the much-sought after Portrait Mode?

The camera module installed in new OnePlus 5T is slightly different from its predecessors. Though the phone packs the same 16 MP sensor with an F1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens, the secondary camera no longer has a telephoto lens.

The telephoto lens was made popular by Apple iPhone 7 Plus which used a secondary camera to click ‘Portrait Mode’ photos which emulated effects of DSLR camera.

So, the question is what will happen to OnePlus 5T’s Portrait Mode in the absence of a telephoto lens? Apparently, there will be no effect. The Portrait Mode will still be there.

In fact, the OnePlus 5 never actually used its telephoto lens for Portrait Mode. Contrary to the misconception that since iPhone 7 Plus used telephoto lens, so OnePlus also would have used, it is not true, says a report in Phone Arena.

The OnePlus device simply uses its main camera and zooms it at 2X. It uses the secondary camera to assist in creating depth in the picture. Hence, the simulated blurring of the background is achieved.

The Chinese phone maker has kept the mechanism behind Portrait Mode same in its both ‘flagship killers’ OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Some experts are of opinion that the effects on the Portrait Mode may even be better as the company claims to have made a development in its software algorithm for OnePlus 5T to further reduce noise and improve the clarity of images.