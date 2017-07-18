New WhatsApp feature to allow YouTube videos to play directly from the app

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to stream Youtube within the app itself.

Presently, the video links sent from Youtube open and take over the entire screen and launch the Youtube app.

The new update will now allow users, instead of shifting completely from one app to the other, view the shared Youtube videos in picture-in picture-out mode inside the Whatsapp chats.

Smartphones with split-screen function can still play both the apps at the same time, but the functional ability of this in execution is not up to the mark.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has several other features which will be officially activated in the slated update.

How is it going to work?

WhatsApp will let the user drag the video around without pausing and it will allow users to resize the video on the smartphone screen with a pinch.

Among Apple’s phones, the feature may only come to iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, owing to the bigger screen size needed for this feature to work properly.

WhatsApp has recently also introduced other features like video calling, end-to-end encryption, and a desktop app to win over a popular and loyal customer base across the globe. The company claims to have a user base of one billion people.