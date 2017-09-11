New AI-based software can detect when you text and drive

Moneycontrol News

In 2016, use of mobile while driving resulted in almost five thousand road accidents and more than two thousand deaths. Close to five thousand persons were also injured, the recently released data by the Transport Ministry shows.

Despite being aware that the use of mobile phone for texting or calling while driving is dangerous, we are not able to buck the habit. However, very soon, the car you are driving may play help you to keep the focus on the road rather on the phone.

Scientists at the University of Waterloo, Canada have developed a computer algorithm which can accurately determine when drivers are texting or engaged in other distracting activities. The algorithm uses cameras and Artificial Intelligence to detect hand movements which deviate from the usual driving gestures.

The technology can be used by the cars to inform or warn the drivers when they are dangerously distracted. With further advancement in the field of self-driving, the cars can ultimately overtake the controls.

“The car could actually take over driving if there was imminent danger, even for a short while, in order to avoid crashes,” said Fakhri Karray, a University Research Chair and director of the Centre for Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (CPAMI) at Waterloo. "It (the technology) has a huge impact on society," he added.

The algorithm focuses on the frequency of blinking of eyes, head and face position to determine the imminent danger. CPAMI is also working to combine the detection, processing, and grading of several different kinds of driver distraction in a single system.