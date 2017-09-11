App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 11, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New AI-based software can detect when you text and drive

With more than 2,100 persons dying every year in India as drivers are use mobile while driving, this new technology can make the ride on roads a lot safer

New AI-based software can detect when you text and drive
Five thousand accidents in India happen because drivers are distracted while driving

Moneycontrol News

In 2016, use of mobile while driving resulted in almost five thousand road accidents and more than two thousand deaths. Close to five thousand persons were also injured, the recently released data by the Transport Ministry shows.

Despite being aware that the use of mobile phone for texting or calling while driving is dangerous, we are not able to buck the habit. However, very soon, the car you are driving may play help you to keep the focus on the road rather on the phone.

Scientists at the University of Waterloo, Canada have developed a computer algorithm which can accurately determine when drivers are texting or engaged in other distracting activities. The algorithm uses cameras and Artificial Intelligence to detect hand movements which deviate from the usual driving gestures.

The technology can be used by the cars to inform or warn the drivers when they are dangerously distracted. With further advancement in the field of self-driving, the cars can ultimately overtake the controls.

“The car could actually take over driving if there was imminent danger, even for a short while, in order to avoid crashes,” said Fakhri Karray, a University Research Chair and director of the Centre for Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (CPAMI) at Waterloo. "It (the technology) has a huge impact on society," he added.

The algorithm focuses on the frequency of blinking of eyes, head and face position to determine the imminent danger. CPAMI is also working to combine the detection, processing, and grading of several different kinds of driver distraction in a single system.

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.