New 'electronic skin' technology allows people to control virtual objects through touch

Scientists have developed a new technology that will allow users to control virtual objects without touching them. The device, which is result of a study by German and Austrian researchers is called ‘e-skin’ and could be easily attached to the hand.

As per a report in The Daily Mail, the electronic skin that allows users to gain touch-free control is, in fact, a shiny gold film layer that can be attached to a person’s hand and can blend in quite well. The skin that reportedly looks like a tattoo when attached to the palm, however, has immense capabilities.

As per the report, the device acts as a second skin that will provide ‘sixth sense’ that allows people to interact with magnetic fields. This will mean that all objects that have magnetic field will be able to detect the ‘e-skin.’ This will make the object capable of reacting to the movements of the human body.

The practical result of this will be that the device will give people the capability to control even basic house items with the motion of the limbs. Day to day appliances such as light bulbs can then be operated with a mere hand's motion.

As per the researchers behind the study the device is even more efficient than most devices including VR/AR headsets. While augmented reality and virtual reality have become more acceptable across the globe, they as per researchers of ‘e-skin’, suffer several drawbacks.

“To manipulate virtual objects, current systems essentially capture a moving body by optical means… However, usually the resolution is not sufficient to reconstruct fine movements of the fingers… Moreover, because they are so bulky, the standard gloves and glasses hamper the experience of virtual reality,' Denys Makarov, the study's co-author was quoted saying in the report.

However, the ‘e-skin’ which is far lighter and flexible could certainly be more than a match to the existing devices. The added advantage that it could be operated without directly seeing the object would make it even more useful for security establishments.