New challenge for WhatsApp: Malware that can steal WhatsApp messages found on phones

Researchers have discovered a smartphone surveillance software that can steal WhatsApp messages from Android phones. The new malware, that has been dubbed as Skygofree is capable of seizing call records, calendar events, and locations stored on the phone besides messages.

The discovery of the malware was made by Russian cybersecurity researchers based at the Kaspersky Lab, said a report in The Telegraph. As per the researchers, the malware had been developed by an Italian IT company and was initially discovered on certain malicious websites in that country.

However, it soon spread across websites belonging to mobile networks. It has also become active on phones that have been attacked, by adding itself to the list of “protected apps”. This ultimately means that the malware can force the affected phone to spy on its surroundings even when the screen is locked.

"High-end mobile malware is very difficult to identify and block and the developers behind Skygofree have clearly used this to their advantage: creating and evolving an implant that can spy extensively on targets without arousing suspicion," Alexey Firsh, Malware Analyst at Kaspersky was quoted saying in the report.

The biggest concern regarding the malware is the fact that it has the ability to record encrypted WhatsApp messages by tricking an Android feature that was designed to help users with disabilities by making apps more accessible. According to Kaspersky Lab, the spyware can read messages including those sent on WhatsApp through the Android Accessibility feature.

The malware, if it turns out to be big could prove a big challenge for WhatsApp and its end-to-end encryption. The messages, as per WhatsApp, were so secure that it even prompted authorities to hit out against the app claiming that the lack of a backdoor entry is turning out to be an obstruction of justice. While it is not yet clear whether the malware was aimed directly at the app, it is certain to become a source of a headache for WhatsApp.