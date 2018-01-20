App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 20, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

New Audi Q5 launched, delivery from March onwards

German luxury car manufacturer Audi today launched new second generation Audi Q5 in the region, with eight percent increase in power delivery and 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency than the previous model.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car manufacturer Audi today launched new second generation Audi Q5 in the region, with eight percent increase in power delivery and 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency than the previous model.

Priced at Rs 53.25 lakh, the new Audi Q5 proves to be the perfect vehicle in its segment and delivery of the car in India will be from March onwards, Audi Coimbatore General Manager, Vivek told at the launch. It was expected to sell 20 to 25 vehicles during this year, as against the usual average 15 to 18 previous model, he said.

tags #audi q5 #Auto #Business #India #Technology

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.