you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 01, 2017 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Net neutrality: Apple finally speaks up in letter to FCC

The letter conveys the stance of Apple: No to fast lanes on the internet, freedom of choice for the customer, and transparency from broadband service providers

Moneycontrol News

There are attempts to curb net neutrality, worldwide. In the USA, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has laid out a plan to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules which has received strong reactions from the general public as well as the media.

Though telecom companies are not complaining, websites which earn from internet based services are far from happy. Apple has written to Federal Communications Commission asking to keep the net neutrality laws as strong as it is today.

In the letter, the company said, “Apple remains open to alternative sources of legal authority, but only if they provide for strong, enforceable, and legally sustainable protections, like those in place today.”

The letter conveys the stance of Apple: No to fast lanes on the internet, freedom of choice for the customer, and transparency from broadband service providers.

“The importance of broadband provider transparency to the open internet is twofold. First, consumers need to be able to make informed choices about their purchase and use of broadband services,” Cynthia C. Hogan, Vice President, Public Policy for Apple Inc. wrote in the letter.

“Second, online providers need clear information about the management and performance of residential broadband services to understand that their services will be delivered to their customers as intended.”

Advocating open internet, the letter said there should be scope for competition. It also said that an open internet fosters innovation and investment.

Asking to keep the status quo, Hogan said that “FCC’s current rules should form the foundation of any net neutrality framework going forward….Simply put, the internet is too important to consumers and too essential to innovation to be left unprotected and uncertain.”

