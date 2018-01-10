App
Jan 10, 2018 11:16 AM IST

Neither Apple, nor Samsung, but Vivo might unveil in-display fingerprint scanner first

The scanner is likely to be unveiled on January 10, according to reports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will unveil its latest feature — in-display fingerprint scanner — at the ongoing CES 2018, a Consumer Technology Association (CTA) event, which encourages innovation in consumer technologies.

It was rumoured that the innovative technology of under-glass fingerprint recognition will be first launched by either of the two major phone makers — Apple and Samsung. But now it is likely to be unveiled by Vivo on January 10, according to reports.

According to reports, Vivo X20 Plus will carry this feature. Vivo announced its innovation on Twitter and confirmed to media houses that they will be the first to bring it out in the market.

At present, smartphones come with a feature where one can unlock the phone using a dedicated fingerprint scanner. With the latest technology, the in-display scanner will be a part of the screen of the phone. The user can simply put his/her finger on the screen instead of having a dedicated place for it. With this innovation, the smartphone makers can make a fully-touchscreen phone.

The iPhone X is also a fully-touchscreen phone, but the phone has instead put face recognition and has done away with the 'Touch ID fingerprint sensor' which was earlier co-located on the home button.

