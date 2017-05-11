National technology day of India: Why it is celebrated on May 11

India is celebrating its National Technology day today to mark the historic feat of test-firing its very first nuclear-capable missile back in 1998.

The nuclear tests that took place on May 11, 1998 saw late President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam leading the Indian team of scientists to successfully test-fire the Shakti-1 nuclear missile at Rajasthan’s Pokhran test range.

Apart from the nuclear tests being conducted, India’s first indigenous aircraft – the Hansa 3 – also took flight in the state of Bengaluru. Designed by National Aerospace Laboratory, India, the light, two-seater aircraft was aimed to serve pilot training, surveillance, aerial photography and other such purposes.

DRDO added to the day’s importance by successfully completing the test-fire sessions of India’s Surface-to-Air Trishul missile.

The missile was then introduced to the Indian Army and Airforce and came as a part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme of India.

With all these technological advancements being completed on the same day, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced May 11 as the National technology Day.

On this occasion, a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s website shows how Technology has always acted as a means to empowerment for people.

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi speaks of Technology as a means to transform our potential in various sectors.