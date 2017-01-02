Nagpur will become Wi-Fi enabled city by March 2017

Home » News » Technology

Jan 02, 2017, 08.47 AM | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Nagpur will become Wi-Fi enabled city by March 2017.

Fadnavis was here to inaugurate the public Wi-Fi system under the Smart City project. Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari too was present for the function.

He said, Nagpur will take shape of 'Smart and Safe' city by March 2017. "Around 4000 surveillance cameras have been installed in the city. This will help police in obtaining information about accidents and criminal activities and also help in real time planning of traffic movement," said the CM.

Similarly, digital kiosks will be installed at city bus stops, wherein the passengers will get location of the buses, seating arrangements and timings on screen, said Fadnavis.

He said, "Various government services will be available online for citizens as digitalisation initiatives have been implemented in city and by the end of this year, Nagpur is set to become digital city of the country."

Tags  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur Wi-Fi Smart City project Nitin Gadkari Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Smart and Safe
