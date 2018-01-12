Mystery around US military's secret satellite launch by SpaceX deepens

The mystery surrounding the failed launch of a secret military satellite by SpaceX shows no sign of ebbing down. And in the most recent development, a popular customer of SpaceX has come out blaming launch contractor, Northrop Grumman for the failure of the classified mission.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Matt Desch, chief executive officer of satellite operator Iridium Communications Inc. came forward in support of SpaceX headed by Elon Musk claiming that the company was being made a scapegoat.

The attack, particularly targeted Northrop Grumman, the builders of the satellite who have remained low and did not give any explanation about the incident while SpaceX is taking all the heat.

“This is a typical industry smear job on the ‘upstart’ trying to disrupt the launch industry…SpaceX didn’t have a failure, Northrop Grumman did. Notice that no one in the media is interested in that story. SpaceX will pay the price as the one some will try to bring low,” Desch had tweeted as per the report.

The entire episode regarding the nature of the failed launch began after the Satellite, code-named Zuma failed to reach the space. While the initial launch on Sunday using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket went seemingly smooth, it emerged by next day that the mission had failed.

Soon speculations started to emerge about the payload carried out by the satellite. Rumours have arisen that the mission was carrying a spy satellite of Pentagon and that it even had the capability to repair other satellites. The reluctance on the part of authorities, especially those from Pentagon to give further information and secrecy surrounding the entire episode has further deepened the mystery.

The mission's failure and the reluctance of government authorities to explain about the reason for the failure though has hurt SpaceX, who has taken the space industry by storm. Many, who are trying to explain the failure are targeting their guns at the company and their ambitious space projects.