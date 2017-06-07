Moto Z2 Play Smartphone pre-bookings start Thursday: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Pre-orders for Moto Z2 Play, the latest addition to Motorola’s Z Series of smartphones, will be starting this Thursday June 8 in India, as per a tweet by Moto India on Sunday.

While the launch date for the same in the country is yet to be revealed, several details have been shared for the pre-booking.

The new Moto Z2, is a slimmer and more lightweight version of its predecessor Z Play, and has several other features such as an improved camera, display and unibody metal design.

It is likely to be available in the Rs 25,000-30,000 range in India, going by the international price of USD 499.



Bid Goodbye to a bulky phone & Say Hello to re-defined sleekness on the #MotoZ2Play!

For pre-booking offers, visit: https://t.co/Jzch7gqsKv pic.twitter.com/EfDwV2nLTu — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 4, 2017

EMI options are being offered for a period of 10 months with zero interest payment at a pre-book price of Rs 2,000.

The pre-booking offer also includes Moto Mods and Moto Armor Pack, which are functionality and protective accessories for the device respectively, launched by Motorola last year.

As per the company website, the phone comes with the following offers:

hello finance: Includes Rs 2,000 downpayment, followed by 10-month EMI period without interest.

hello mods: Moto mods, which were introduced last year along with the Moto Z, are accessories that accompany and expand the functionality of the Z series Motorola smartphones. The Hasselblad true zoom and Insta-share projector are the two which are expected to be launched in India at discounted prices. Others are the JBL Soundboost 2, Moto TurboPower Pack, Moto Style Shells with Wireless Charging and the Moto Gamepad.

hello armor: Accessories to ensure device protection, and includes “protective accessories to keep you worry-free”. Further details are likely to be revealed once the pre-booking opens.

SPECIFICATIONS

- Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display and a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top. Two storage options have been announced- 32 GB and 64 GB.

- Optics: 12 –MEGAPIXEL primary camera and 5 megapixel front camera with LED flash

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat

-Dual SIM Support

- Octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM Memory.

-Battery: 3,000 mAh , estimated to last 30 hours on a single charge

-Bluetooth 4.0 LE

-USB Type-C Port

-Colors : Lunar grey and Fine Gold

- Water-repellant nano coating to provide protection against light splashes and rain

Versus its Predecessor Z Play

The signature thin body of the Z series has made a comeback with the Z2 Play being slashed a 1.1 millimeter on its body on account of complains by users of a “brick-like” feeling with the predecessor Z Play.

The expected battery life as per the company claims is 30 hours, which is lower than last year’s claim by Motorola of 50 hours for the Moto Z Play.

There is a significant difference in weight too, and the new one Z2 Play weights 145 grams versus 165 grams of the Z Play.

The optics also remain vastly improved as the upper-mid range smartphone comes with 12 Megapixel camera at the end and a new and improved laser focusing system which the company claims helps in better low-light photos.

Compared to the Snapdragon 625 under the hood of the Moto Z Play, the Moto Z2 Play relies on a newer Snapdragon 626 chipset. It includes an octa-core CPU comprised of eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and Adreno 506. As for the Snapdragon 625, it’s also an octa-core processor, clocked at a lower 2.0GHz frequency.

The company has tweaked the design language and this time introduced a unibody metal design in place of a glass back. The Moto Z2 Play continues to feature a nano-coating for protection against casual environmental damage.

While the new Moto Z2 Play offers a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, the Moto Z Play was only available with a standard 3GB/32GB configuration.

The Moto Z2 Play supports two new Moto Mods while remaining compatible with the current ones.

Other smartphones by Motorola include the Moto C, which was released in India last week, with a unique variant with 4G VoLTE support and 16 GB storage launched specifically for the Indian market.

Technology tipster Ronald Quandt few days ago confirmed on Twitter that the Motorola is planning to release the E4 smartphone on July 17.