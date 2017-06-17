Mobile data consumption rose 142% in last 3 years: Amitabh Kant

Mobile data consumption per subscriber in India has risen by 142 per cent in the last three years, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said.

"Significant progress in digital access: During 2014-17, India has seen a 142 per cent year-on-year increase in mobile data consumption per subscriber," Kant said in a tweet.

He further said, "during 2014-17, India has seen a 17X increase in online banking transactions per internet user & a 200X increase in digital wallet transaction.