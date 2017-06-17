App
Jun 17, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mobile data consumption rose 142% in last 3 years: Amitabh Kant

"Significant progress in digital access: During 2014-17, India has seen a 142 per cent year-on-year increase in mobile data consumption per subscriber," Kant said in a tweet.

Mobile data consumption per subscriber in India has risen by 142 per cent in the last three years, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said.

He further said, "during 2014-17, India has seen a 17X increase in online banking transactions per internet user & a 200X increase in digital wallet transaction.

#Amitabh Kant #Business #India #NITI Aayog #Technology

