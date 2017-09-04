Ministries told to spend as much as 10% of their budget on cybersecurity

Moneycontrol News

Keeping into consideration the recent string of attacks from Petya and WannaCry ransomwares, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked all ministries to spend 10 percent of their IT budgets on cybersecurity from now onwards, as per a report in the Economic Times.

Apart from this, it has also proposed the appointment of chief information security officers (CISOs) in every ministry to monitor and safeguard the IT infrastructure of the government bodies.

MeitY also has plans of setting up 10 Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) labs that provide quality assurance services in IT.

The Indian government is also looking to finalise cyber security standards for mobile phones. The decision was made amidst growing political tension with China and reports of data leaks by the Chinese phones.

The country already has 15 STQC labs, and the union government is this time planning to set up more in the state capitals.

New CISOs are to be added apart from already existing chief information officers with specific roles to target terror attacks.