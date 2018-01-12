App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 12, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft testing 'Private Conversations' feature on Skype for end-to-end encryption

This new end to end encryption would mean that all the chats and audio messages will be transmitted with utmost security through skype and will be readable only by the receiver

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Skype In October, Skype become the latest victim of China's strict cyber security laws and Internet regulations. Media reports suggest that Microsoft-owned video calling and messaging application has been removed from the Apple app store.
Tech giant Microsoft is testing a new feature on Skype with the partnership of signal protocol. The new 'Private Conversations' feature will also have end-to-end encryption making private conversations much safer.

Tech giant Microsoft is testing a new feature on Skype with the partnership of signal protocol. The new 'Private Conversations' feature will also have end-to-end encryption making private conversations much safer.

This new end-to-end encryption would mean that all the chats and audio messages will be transmitted with utmost security through Skype and will be readable only by the receiver. This will ensure that the chances of a third party snooping into the communication between two persons will become extremely minimum, making it secure, similar to other social networking apps like the WhatsApp.

The feature, as per Signal’s blog page, will be available on latest Skype Insider that can be operated using Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS operating systems.

It is also expected to come with certain features such as a lock icon besides the contact name. Additionally, as per a report in MacRumors, private conversations will not show in Chats or notifications and no message can be edited or forwarded from one chat to other.

Also as an additional security measure, private chat invites would be ‘device centric,’ meaning that the user will have to send new invitations to friends when the user changes to another device.

The new upgrade is definitely an asset to Skype, which has to compete with other chatting sites to hold its present place. Founded originally in 2003, Skype was created by Estonians Ahti Heinla, Priit Kasesalu, and Jaan Tallinn. The company has since then been acquired by Microsoft Corporation, which controls its operations since 2011.

While the new feature is certain to improve the reliability and security of the app, it has still got a long way to go. It will at present be only available for private conversations but not the standard audio and video calls made through Skype.

tags #Microsoft #Skype #Technology

