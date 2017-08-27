Micromax launches Canvas Infinity: Bezel-less display at an affordable price

Moneycontrol News

After the launch of Evok Dual note last week, Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax on Tuesday launched the Canvas Infinity smartphone in India.

Affordably priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone will initially be an Amazon exclusive, but is expected to hit brick-and-mortar stores soon as well. Registrations for its first sale on September 1 have already begun. It will start at 12 pm IST.

The smartphone's highlights include the 5.7-inch large display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and its 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 18:9 display promises to offer greater viewing space and better immersive experience while streaming videos and playing games.

Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma speaking at the Canvas Infinity launch event (Courtesy: Twitter)

The Micromax Canvas Infinity will be the only budget smartphone in the Indian market with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, the other one being the LG Q6 priced at Rs 14,990.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity comes with a metal body and has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

At the company launch event, Micromax also promised a 24-hour deadline to repair the device at Micromax Express Service centres, the list of which will be up on the website soon.

“With Micromax Canvas Infinity, we are focusing on bringing the best in class display experience with an all-rounder device that packs in the best of everything," as per a statement by CEO Rahul Sharma in multiple media reports.

Specifications

The Canvas Infinity will run on Android 7.0 Nougat initially and will get updated to the recently launched Android Oreo. The phone has dual-sim slots and a dedicated slot for microSD card.

The model also sports an IPS display which comes without bezels, modelled on the lines of the trend that was first started by Samsung in its flagship Galaxy S8.

Under the hood, the Canvas Infinity is powered by Snapdragon 425 Quad-core processor paired with a 3GB RAM. The internal storage is 32 GB with the option to expand for using a microSD card slot up to 128 GB.

On the optics front, the Canvas Infinity packs greater power in its 16-megapixel selfie camera which has a soft selfie flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and face beauty modes, while the back of the phone has 13-megapixel camera with flash and f/2.0 aperture.

The phone comes with Super Pixel that clicks multiple pictures at the same time and combines them to give higher resolution and more details.

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung was one of the first companies to come up with the bezel-less display concept (Courtesy: Reuters)

Its camera also provides a Real Time Bokeh effect and a Re Focus feature which allows one to select the focus area after shooting, allowing one to take pictures that seem to have been taken on the Macro mode of an SLR camera.

The smartphone also comes with an auto scene detection support.

The Canvas Infinity packs a 2,900 mAH battery that is rated to offer talk time of 20 hours, with a 420-hour standby. It also boasts of gesture based shortcuts and has the ability to take long screenshots (up to 10 pages) as well.

Connectivity options include the 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, and OTG support (up to 64GB). On-board sensors include proximity, light, accelerometer, and magnetic sensors.