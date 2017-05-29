Malware Judy infects 36.5 million Android devices: Everything you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Judy, a malware circulating in Google Play Store, has skipped one of Google’s key security features ‘Bouncer’, and managed to infect over 36.5 million devices.

The adware that makes users auto-click on ads, has manifested itself through over 41 apps, primarily cooking and fashion games.

Developed by a South Korean company, Judy has been evading Google’s security checks for more than a year as it was found on apps dating back to April 2016.

It creates a “bridgehead” app, meant to forge the connection with the targeted device and insert it in the app store, which launches after the app is installed, registers it and gives the malicious payload.

How to make your phone safe from Judy ?

There have been no cases of data theft so far, however, with the connection established between the malware and the phone’s server, it can steal private data like passwords and credit card information.

Be extremely careful while downloading apps from the Play Store, and make sure they are highly rated, credible and also go through user reviews.

It is also important to keep your Android system updated with the latest software and security patch.

In case your device has been affected, make sure you have a backup of important data and format the phone.

What’s the good news?

According to Google data, infection numbers for Android devices remain low, with just 0.05% of all Android devices being infected "potentially harmful application" (PHA), according to a recent report.

On May 17, during the Google I/O annual event, Google launched new service called Google Play Protect that continuously scans all Android apps and user devices for malicious behavior and uses machine learning to detect any suspicious activity. Once it detects a malicious app, it removes it from the phones of all users who installed it.