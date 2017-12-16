Look who's hacking: One-of-a-kind hackathon for a reader-friendly Union Budget 2018

As one steps into WeWork, one can sense the buzz of excitement and quite concentration that fills the air. The co-working space located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, has become the abode of scores of developers working away to solve two interesting challenges.

Welcome to Moneycontrol’s Budget Hackabot Challenge, where developers from all over the country have gathered to create finance products which will help make the upcoming 2018 Union Budget more interactive for the readers.

Participants have been given the choice to tackle one out of two challenges. The first one is to create a bot which can answer user queries based on articles created by the Moneycontrol news desk. The other challenge is to create an interesting tool which allows the user to learn about investing options and take decisions on personal finance. The participants included students and professionals

According to Basanth, a developer who has flown in all the way from Bengaluru to participate in the event, the hackathon allows him and his team to learn something new and connect with various professionals from his domain. Darshan, a student from Mumbai, believes that this event will not only help him enhance his skills but also help him become a more informed professional.

Safalta, a third year student at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, has participated in the hackathon so that she can learn about actual issues that the industry faces.

While many of these enthusiasts have taken part in various hackathons, they agree that they have not come across one that blends technology and finance so seamlessly.

The hackathon challenge is a two day event (16-17 December) and the teams have been given a chance to explore ideas and create tools which will enhance the Budget experience for the readers. Apart from an intense session in which the teams create their products, lots of fun activities have been organised to keep the participants engaged. The winning team will see their product come alive on Moneycontrol.com on the day of the Budget and will also be awarded a prize money of Rs. 4 lakh. The runner-ups will be awarded Rs. 2 lakh. Also, loads of goodies are up for grabs.

The final products will be evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Moneycontrol’s decision makers and industry leaders.