LG to unveil 65-inch TV that can be folded like a poster

Popular South Korean manufacturer LG is all set to introduce a television that can be folded like a poster. The TV, that comes with a 65-inch 4K OLED rollable display is expected to make its first appearance during the CES 2018 to be held at Las Vegas.

The development comes two years after the company revealed its 18-inch OLED display that could be folded like paper. As per a report from The Verge, the new LG display prototype will also additionally come with a 4K resolution.

However, it is not the first time that a concept of foldable-display has emerged in the tech world. Several firms have been working to develop smartphones with foldable-display including Apple. Similar attempts have also be made by several manufacturers when it comes to television. However, none of them have been really foldable other than being just bendable.

What makes this quest for a foldable TV a priority among manufacturers is the feeling that the future of television may depend on its mobility. The foldable TV can be moved around with ease and can also be easier to store.

However, there is still a long way to go for the idea to become a marketable reality. Not much information is available regarding the yet to be introduced television and clearer details will only be available when it is unveiled at CES.

However, one thing is clear that if indeed this concept materialises, it could, in all possibility, usher a revolution in the television industry that has been lagging behind on the technological front, compared to other devices such as smartphones.