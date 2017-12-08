LG to launch V30 plus in India on December 13, price expected to be around Rs 59,000

LG is all set to launch its latest flagship model, i.e. the all-new LG V30 plus in India. The new phone which is an enhanced version of its V30 model will be launched in an event held on the 13th December. While both models were announced together at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, the V30 plus is slated to carry several new features.

The new model will come with a display that carries 18:9 aspect ratio unlike the V20 that has an aspect ratio of 16:9, making the smartphone extremely suitable for enhanced video and audio experience.

It will also shed LG’s practice of turning their back towards using OLED display by sporting a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display that as per a Ray Arena report will come with thin bezels and 2880*1440 pixel resolution.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that comes with an Adreno 540 GPU. Running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, the model could be upgraded to Android Oreo.

As per various reports the smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage capacity. On the camera front, the smartphone will sport dual rear cameras of 16MP and 13MP having LED flash along with a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Having a fingerprint scanner that is placed near the rear cameras, the smartphone will be dust and water resistant. The smartphone which carries hybrid dual SIM slot will be backed by a 3300 mAh battery that will support fast and wireless charging.

Though the price of the product is yet to be revealed, it is expected to cost approximately Rs 59,000 as in its home market in South Korea.