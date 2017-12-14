LG launches V30+ at Rs 44,990: sports 128GB memory, Bang & Olufsen audio, FullView display

In a bid to grow its handset business in India, LG has launched its premium flagship smartphone the LG V30+. The phone is an upgraded variant of the much acclaimed V30 model and will be available at a price of Rs 44,990. The phone will be sold exclusively by Amazon and will be available for purchase from December 18.

"We are pretty bullish on LG V30+ because of its superior features, including camera quality. LG V30+ would stand out in preference for people who matter. We expect to sell two times more units of LG V30+ compared to its predecessor LG V20," said Amit Gujral, Corporate Marketing (Head) LG Electronics India. He, however, refused to share financial details.

“The device comes with F1.6 aperture camera lens, OLED FullVision display, Cine Video mode for producing movie quality videos, advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC for immersive audio and voice recognition,” Gujral added.

The company is giving away free wireless charger for the first 2,000 customers along with a one-time screen replacement warranty within six months of purchase, which would have otherwise cost Rs 12,000.

Coming to the specifications, the biggest difference between V30+ and V30, its earlier version, is the internal storage. While V30 came with 64GB internal storage, LG doubled it to 128GB for the V30+ model.

The phone comes with 6-inch almost bezel-less QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with a resolution of 1440*2880 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 level of protection. What is noteworthy is V30+ is one of the very few mobile phones on the market which features HDR10 standard of viewing experience.

The phone is powered by a octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with a 4GB RAM. The phone has an internal memory of 128GB as mentioned above and the memory can be expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card.

V30+ features a 16 megapixel + 13 megapixel dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.6 which is the highest in any phones. Apart from LED flash, the rear camera also features laser autofocus. At the front, the phone sports a 5 megapixel wide angle lens with an aperture rate of f/2.2.

The highlight of the phone is its Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Bang & Olufsen which is well known for producing a rich, full and layered audio.

The phone is 4G VoLTE compatible and features a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Apart from most leading Wi-Fi bands, the phone also supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and connects to a computer using USB Type-C cord.

The phone has security measures such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face recognition security along with other features such as PIN and pattern lock measures to unlock the phone. The phone is pretty sturdy and is dust, water and shock resistant.

The phone comes with Android 7.1.2 out of the box and has a 3,300 mAh battery. The phone also supports wireless charging to add to one’s convenience. V30+ comes in two colours - Aurora Black and Cloud silver.

With inputs from PTI.