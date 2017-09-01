LG launches flagship V30 phone with best in class camera, OLED FullVision display

LG's latest phone offering, v30 was launched Thursday. The flagship phone has been subject to speculations, leaks and rumours since many months and will compete with Samsung’s Note 8 and the upcoming iPhone 8 from Apple.

The phone will be available for purchase from September 21. However, the South Korean device maker hasn’t announced the price yet, but one can expect the phone to cost northwards of Rs 60,000 given the features it packs.

The phone features a beautiful curved OLED display which is almost bezel-free and is HDR 10-ready. The body of the phone is IP68-certified which basically means it is dust and waterproof.

Specifications wise, the phone sports a 6-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with a resolution of 2880*1440 pixels and a pixel density of 537 ppi.

One salient feature about V30 is the UX software, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which lets users run two exact square windows on the phone to assist you in your multi-tasking, as the screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Coming to the camera, which is the phone’s USP, V30 sports a dual rear camera setup featuring a 16 MP camera with an aperture ratio of f/1.6 – which is the best ever aperture achieved by a mobile phone – and a 13 MP camera with an aperture of f/1.9.

For the uninitiated, aperture ratio represents diameter of the entrance pupil of a camera. It simply means how wide is the opening of the lens, which determines the amount of light that enters the camera lens.

Aperture ratio, among a lot of other factors, is one of the most influential factor which determines the quality of a picture and the lower the figure, the better it is. For example a camera with an aperture ratio of f/1.8 is better than a camera with an aperture ratio of f/1.9 or f/2.0.

Other features of the camera include capability to capture HDR videos at 2160p@30fps and ability to record stereo quality 24-bit/192kHz sound. At the front, it has a 5 MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

Surprisingly, LG decided to leave V30 with a 3.5 mm jack, unlike most other phones who are ditching the trusted -- but old -- technology to save on space.

The phone comes with an internal storage of 64GB, however, the V30+ variant will come with a 128GB internal storage. Both the variants will come with 4GB RAM, which, in a way, is disappointing given the fact that most flagships and even some mid-tier smartphones sport 6 or even 8GB RAM. The phone supports expandable memory by way of microSD card upto 256 GB.

Connectivity wise, the phone features a Type-C 1.0 reversible USB, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and dual-band Wi-Fi. Security features include rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, voice recognition and LG’s own Knock Code.

V30 has the ability to be unlocked using any of these security options and one can enable all the options at the same time.

The phone is powered by a Li-Po 3,300 mAh non-removable battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0. According to the company, one can charge the phone’s battery by 50 percent in less than 36 minutes using the fast charge feature.