After K8 Note, Lenovo to launch K8 and K8 Plus by mid-September

Moneycontrol News

After launching K8 Note, Lenovo is going to add two more devices in its K-series phones—Lenovo K8 and Lenovo K8 Plus.

91mobiles, citing sources, reported that the company will be coming with both the phones in India by mid or late September. The sources, however, did not reveal the exact date of the launch.

Apart from this, not much is known about the phones. However, Lenovo K8 Plus was earlier spotted on Geekbench. The K8 Plus mustered a single-core score of 861 points and a multi-core score of 3761 on the benchmark.

Also Read: iPhone 8 to be launched on September 12

The K8 Plus was listed as powered by the MediaTek MT6757CD Helio P25 octa-core processor, clocking at 1.69GHz. The processor was shown mated with 3 GB of RAM. The Lenovo K8 Plus is expected to run Android Nougat 7.1.1.

With such modest specifications, the phone is expected to be priced in the sub-10K segment.

Lenovo has already launched its K8 Note in India, earlier this month at a price of Rs 12,999. The phone comes with a dual camera 13 MP + 5 MP setup.

Lenovo K8 Note comes in two configurations: A 3GB RAM/32 storage combo for Rs 12,999 and a 4GB RAM/64GB storage combo for Rs 13,999

On the hardware front, the device features a 10-core Helio X23 chip that uses 4X ARM Cortex A53 cores clocking 1.4GHz, 4X ARM Cortex A53 cores clocking 1.85GHz and 2X ARM Cortex A72 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz. The phone packs up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The K8 Note is available exclusively on Amazon in two configurations at two price points: A 3 GB RAM/32 storage combo for Rs 12,999 and a 4 GB RAM/64GB storage combo for Rs 13,999.