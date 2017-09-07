Lenovo launches dual-camera phone K8 Plus; Here's the price, specs, availability date and more

Moneycontrol News

Lenovo on Wednesday launched two new smartphones, the Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus which will be available from September 7 noon exclusively on Flipkart.

The K8 Plus is by far the cheapest Lenovo smartphone to have a dual camera system at the back. The main 13-megapixel camera is complemented by a 5-megapixel in-depth sensor, which provides shallow depth of field effect for subjects.

The phone has a 5.2-inch 1080p with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the K8 Plus packs a MediaTek Helio 64-Bit octa core P25 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage, expandable upto 128 GB.

The battery is large at 4,000 mAh but there is no fast charging feature. However, the company claims the K8 Plus delivers two days of performance on a single charge.



#8 - Powered by a massive 4000mAh battery, which lasts for up to 48 hrs* on a single charge. Yes, you heard that right! #LenovoK8PlusLaunch pic.twitter.com/U6OLBymKfU — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) September 6, 2017



The other variant launched by Lenovo, the K8, is an even more affordable option with a 5.2 inch 720 p display and MediaTek Helio P20 processor.

Both devices ship with stock Android 7.1.1, which has been started by Lenovo starting with its K8 Note.

The K8 Plus comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back and also has a dedicated music player button on the left panel that controls playback and can also be customised as a launcher. The smartphone also supports Dolby Atoms for better speaker and headphone quality.

The K8 Plus and its features (Courtesy: Lenovo India on Twitter)

For connectivity, the Lenovo K8 Plus supports dual-SIM, VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

The company is soon expected to launch another version of the K8 Plus with 4GB and 64 GB of storage.

The K8 Plus is on sale exclusively on Flipkart from September 7 onwards. The K8 will be hitting offline stores soon and price details have not been divulged yet.