For Apple Iphone X users: Your face data is being made available to other apps

The cute harmless animojis that made the world go “aww” may just be hiding a deep dark secret.

A phone can now scan your mug, so what else can apps do with it?

A new report in The Washington Post suggests that Apple is giving out data of your face map to several apps through which a user is sharing animojis.

As all know by now, the iPhone X’s front sensors have 30,000 points to scan and make a 3D model of your face, which was previously not possible without a Hollywood studio.

As per a statement from Apple's Tom Neumayer who spoke in a report by The Washington Post, such claims have completely been denied. Neumayer further added that iPhone X face Data is protected with a Secure Enclave.

As per the report, iPhone lets other apps tap into the two views from Apple's TrueDepth camera- which includes a wireframe representation of the face and 52 micro-movements of the eyelids, mouth and other features.

Giving the apps access to this data means they can store it on their own computers as well.

There is an app called MeasureKit that exposes face data that Apple is making available.

While Apple is known for its security measures, and its rules for the apps say that app developers cannot sell face data, use it to identify anonymous people or use it for advertising.

However, the app developer for MeasureKit has said that there was no such additional terms or contracts when it came to the app review process.

Another problem is while apps usually specify which data they are accessing, however, iPhone X users might wanna keep in mind that clicking yes on the pop-up that accesses the camera means the app is basically going to map and have the data from every micrometre of your face.

An active app will continue digging into both cameras and using your face data as long as it is active.

While Android phones have had face unlock features for years, most do not know of 3D face-mapping like the iOS.