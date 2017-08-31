Latest from Motorola: G5S, G5S Plus with improved cameras

Motorola has launched special edition models G5S and G5S Plus of its existing models G5 and G5 Plus in India. The launch comes within a month of manufacturer Lenovo unveiling these models globally.

While the G5S model is available for purchase offline, its bigger brother G5S Plus will be sold exclusively by Amazon's online and by Motorola’s Moto Hub offline stores. While G5S Plus is priced at 15,999 by Amazon, G5S will be sold at Rs 13,999 in India.

The highlight of both the phones remains the improved rear cameras. While G5S Plus sports a dual 13 megapixel rear camera, G5S sports a 16 megapixel sensor at the rear.

What are the specifications?

Moto G5S Plus

Moto G5S plus comes with a 5.5 inches IPS LCD Full HD display screen with a resolution of 1920*1080 pixel and a pixel density of 401 ppi. The device will come with an Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The phone will come in either a 32GB internal memory and 3GB RAM setup or a 64GB internal memory and 4GB RAM setup. It will support a microSD slot which is expandable up to 256GB.

As mentioned earlier, the phone will feature dual 13MP cameras at the back with an aperture ratio of f/2.0. Supporting the cameras are features such as autofocus and a dual-LED flash which will assist the camera in clicking good quality pictures even in low-light situations. The camera can shoot videos with 2160p resolution at 30fps. It has a front-facing 8MP secondary camera.

Other features include a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, etc. The phone will be powered by a non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAH battery which is the same as the standard older model.

The phone will be available in two colours — Blush Gold and Lunar Grey.

Moto G5S

Like its big brother, Moto G5S too will run on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone comes with a 5.2 inches IPS LCD Full HD display at 1920*1080 with pixel density of 424 ppi.