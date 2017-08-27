App
Aug 24, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioPhone pre-bookings started: Here are the top features of the 4G feature phone

The JioPhone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 205 mobile platform

JioPhone pre-bookings started: Here are the top features of the 4G feature phone

Moneycontrol News

Much-anticipated Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings have started. One can book the phone with just Rs 500 initially on a first come-first-serve basis and can pay the rest of the security amount, Rs 1000, at the time of delivery.

Once booked, the security deposit of Rs. 1,500 will be fully refunded to the user if he chooses to return the phone after 36 months of use.

Here are some of the other features of the phone:-

— Ability to be operated on voice command
— An Alpha numeric keypad
— 2.4 inch QVGA display
— FM Radio and Torchlight
— An SD Card slot
— A four-way navigation system
— Qualcomm's Snapdragon 205 mobile platform

— Apart from these the phone will come pre-loaded with Jio Apps such as JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

Also Read: Wait for JioPhone is over: You can book your JioPhone today for just Rs 500

To top it all, the company has also announced plans to incorporate NFC technology into the phone later this year. NFC or Near Field Communication allows exchange of files, pictures and videos between two phones.

Also Read: Roti, kapda, makaan aur JioPhone: An intelligent smartphone at zero cost

The technology can also be used to make payments, doing away with the need to have debit/credit cards in person. Simply, store card/account details on the phone and tap on NFC-enabled devices to make payments at grocery stores, retail shops and other outlets.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Business #Jio phone #Reliance Industries Limited #Tehchnology

