Aug 25, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio Phone pre-bookings start: How you can book it faster

Reliance Jio has opened pre-bookings for the Jio 4G feature phone, costing Rs 1,500. Here's a guide on how to book.

Jio Phone pre-bookings start: How you can book it faster

Moneycontrol News

It has been over a month since Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the JioPhone and the buzz around the 4G feature phone hasn't stopped since.

The pre-bookings for the phone have started and with it can be booked for Rs 500. The rest of the refundable security amount of Rs 1000 can be paid at the time of the delivery which is expected to start after September 1.

The phone can be booked through the MyJio app and Jio's official website.

Here's a checklist to book your JioPhone faster:

1) Ensure your phone/devices battery is fully charged

2) If you want to book it for others too then keep a list of the numbers of the friends & family handy

3) Keep note of the PIN code for the address where you'd want the JioPhone to be delivered

4) Keep your credit/debit card handy or have sufficient funds in your digital wallets so that the booking process is faster

5) Make sure that the network connections on your device are working fine or keep an alternative ready. For instance, if your Wi-Fi stops working you can connect to a LAN cable or your ISP on the phone

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

