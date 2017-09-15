It’s official: Google set to launch the next Pixel smartphone on October 4

Moneycontrol News

After Apple's big ticket iPhone launch, search giant Google is now going to unveil the next Google Pixel phone and it has already started spinning up the marketing machine for its next flagship phone.

Google has sent press invites for its event which will begin on October 4 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET in San Francisco.

Google has also launched a teaser site and a video asking dissatisfied smartphone users to “stay tuned for October 4”.

In its new marketing campaign, the website tells viewers to “ask more”, and poses a question: “Thinking about changing phones?”

The company has also put up billboards about the upcoming launch.

A billboard teasing Google's next Pixel phone (Courtesy: Twitter)

The upcoming Pixel 2 smartphone, is the much-awaited sequel to the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.

Several tech enthusiasts made predictions last year that the Pixel 2 will come packed with the new Snapdragon 836 SoC processor.

However, this may be true, but even if it is not, the new Pixel is expected to have at least Snapdragon 835 SoC like other high-end Android phones.

There is expected to be a dual-device launch, with something on the lines of Pixel 2 and a possible “Pixel 2 XL” keeping in tune with the previous Pixel generation’s nomenclature.

Google is expected to hand over the OEM to LG and HTC, with LG expected to handle the larger phone and HTC doing the smaller one.

Here’s Google’s teaser video:

The phones are also expected to borrow the “squeezable” side button from the HTC U 11, that could be assigned to launch Google Assistant.

Google has not given in to the industry trend of dual rear cameras yet. However, tech insiders and speculations say that it may drop the headphone jack this time around.

A report from The Verge states that the question of blurry photos in the company's promotional teaser video could also possibly mean that Google is adding Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to the upcoming Pixel. Considering that most latest smartphones, like the iPhone X have OIS on both of its cameras. Also, HTC, one of the manufacturers of Pixel, owns one of the best OIS technologies in the phone market at present.

Google’s software package is expected to be the highlight this year, with a new always-on display mode coming to Android along with Google Lens, a visual search app.