Isuzu launches updated D-Max V-Cross at Rs 14.31 lakh

Isuzu Motors India today launched an updated version of its SUV D-Max V-Cross with price starting at Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two variants of the vehicle are priced at Rs 14.31 lakh and Rs 15.81 lakh respectively, the company said in a statement.

The company had launched the earlier version of the vehicle in May 2016.

"With view to keeping the product exciting and up-to-date with the market expectations, Isuzu has added new features in the 2018 edition," the company said.

The vehicle comes with various new features like electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), day-time running lights (DRL) and LED tail lamps, among others.