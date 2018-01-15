App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 15, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Isuzu launches updated D-Max V-Cross at Rs 14.31 lakh

Isuzu Motors India today launched an updated version of its SUV D-Max V-Cross with price starting at Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Isuzu Motors India today launched an updated version of its SUV D-Max V-Cross with price starting at Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two variants of the vehicle are priced at Rs 14.31 lakh and Rs 15.81 lakh respectively, the company said in a statement.

The company had launched the earlier version of the vehicle in May 2016.

"With view to keeping the product exciting and up-to-date with the market expectations, Isuzu has added new features in the 2018 edition," the company said.

The vehicle comes with various new features like electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), day-time running lights (DRL) and LED tail lamps, among others.

tags #Auto #Business #India #Technology

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.