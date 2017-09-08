ISRO Missions: The story behind how satellites get launched into space

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now looking to leave its footprint in the global space market.

In recent years, ISRO has upped its game. The most-known ISRO mission is MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission).

However, very few wonder how the orbiters get to space. The orbiters and/or satellites have their own set of engines which can transport them into space. The fact is, these are actually carried to space.

The satellite carriers are called launch vehicles. One of the many reasons why launch vehicles are necessary is because the satellite needs to be protected until it reaches space. When the launcher and satellite leave the planet, there is an atmosphere change which can cause a fire. Due to this, the satellite is supposed to be protected with heat shields which can prevent such accidents.

The launch vehicle acts like the satellite's shield. When it reaches the orbit where the satellite is supposed to be dropped off, the launcher is supposed to detach from the satellite. If this does not happen, the launcher and the satellite will be stuck in space and the satellite will not be able to do its job.

Recently, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) which carried IRNSS-1H failed to launch the satellite in the orbit because it was unable to detach the satellite from its heat shield. The IRNSS-1H was supposed to be India's very own GPS, but now it is stuck in space inside its launch vehicle.

This incident highlights the importance of launch vehicles.

But this incident is one of the many unsuccessful missions. Till September 2017, ISRO launched 6 satellites out of which 5 were successful. ISRO has always held a good track record and in order to make it better, ISRO is advancing its technology and making their launchers more efficient and reliable.

Currently, ISRO's operating launchers are PSLV, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Sounding Rockets.

Even though PSLV had a mishap in its August 31 launch, it is still considered to be ISRO's reliable launch vehicle. According to the ISRO website, PSLV has not only launched Indian satellites but also 209 foreign ones in the last 23 years. In ISRO's June launch, the PSLV C-38 carried 29 nano satellites from 14 countries.

The GSLV Mk III, part of the GSLV launchers, carried India's heaviest satellite, GSAT-19 weighing 3136 kgs for 16.20 minutes, will continue to be an operating launch. This was the first such launch from India. Earlier, India used to ask foreign space organizations to launch heavy satellites/orbiters. With this development, India will now be able to save crores. The GSLV Mk-III will continue to be a launch vehicle in the future.

Sounding rockets, one of the least-known launchers, are used for examining the upper atmospheric regions and for space research.

These launch vehicles emerged from the earlier Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) and Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV). SLV-3 was India's first successful launch vehicle, paving way for the more advanced launch vehicles - ASLV, PSLV, and GSLV.

Here's an overview of the launch vehicles which were and are operating.

(Source: ISRO)

Along with GSLV Mk III, ISRO is planning to roll out Scramjet Engine -TD and Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) in the future.

The Scramjet Engine - TD will be a more advanced sounding rocket and it will run on hydrogen. In August 2016, there was an experimental launch and it was reported to be successful.

RLV-TD is aiming to be fully reusable launch vehicle so that the organization enables low-cost access to space.

With the launch vehicles advancing, ISRO is heading towards bright future and unravelling more space adventures.