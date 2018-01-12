ISRO scores a century! PSLV C-40/Cartosat-2 mission deemed successful

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its first satellite this year and its hundredth satellite so far, according to an update on its website.

The PSLV C-40/Cartosat-2 was launched from the Sriharikota base, where the Cartosat-2 was successfully separated from the heat shield of the launch vehicle, unlike the August 31 launch, during which the heat shield failed to separate from the satellite.

The remaining 30 co-passenger satellites, of which 3 were indigenous and the rest were foreign, were successfully separated close to the expected estimated time. The satellites have been placed into a 505 km polar sun-synchronous orbit.

Present at the Sriharikota mission centre, ISRO's AS Kiran Kumar, said, "During the last PSLV launch we had problems, today what has happened proves that the problem was properly addressed and rectified. We are happy to give this new year gift to the country."

Kumar, who is ISRO's current chairman, ends his term on January 14, making this the last mission under his leadership and the first since K Sivan was announced to be his successor. The newly-appointed Sivan will take over from Kumar on January 14.

"This is a very special moment for ISRO," said K Sivan after the launch was deemed successful. Sivan was speaking in the context of ISRO's failed launch in August.

ISRO officials are confident that upcoming launches will be as successful as the one on Friday and that more efficient launches will be made in the future.

The upcoming launches include the GSLV-F10/Chandrayaan-2 Mission, which is planned for the first half of this year and will be India's second mission to the moon. According to Kiran Kumar, the GSLV MK II is ready to be launched next month.