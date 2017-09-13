Seven ate nine? Apple skipped iPhone 9 and Twitter responded with puns

Moneycontrol News

In an event on Tuesday, Apple launched three phones—iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (which apple wants you to pronounce as iPhone 10). The company skipped iPhone 9. What happens to iPhone 9?

Tech experts are calling it a marketing strategy. Just as Microsoft did in 2015 while launching Windows 10. Instead of making a gradual progression from Windows 7 to Windows 8 to Windows 9, Microsoft launched Windows 10, skipping Windows 9.

According to The Verge, this is a well-thought strategy. As Samsung launched Galaxy S8, it was logical that Apple comes with iPhone 8. iPhone 7S or iPhone 7S Plus does not make much sense.

Another probable reason could be that Apple had to mark iPhone's tenth anniversary with a new launch that represented ten years of iPhone. iPhone 8 was the expected launch but an iPhone 9 would not have synced into its tenth anniversary.

Assuming Apple had not missed any launch and if the company wanted to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a new launch as well then that would have led to the introduction of three new versions of iPhones, namely, iPhone 8, iPhone 9 and the iPhone X in the market.

Making all three iPhones distinct and with a progressive pricing for every model would have been a difficult task as well.

This would have left iPhone buyers, who are used to expecting distinct features, price difference, and value in new iPhones launched by Apple every year, very confused.

However, in the present scenario price and naming of iPhone X have definitely set it apart from the event's other phone launches, namely iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple fans have been again left without an answer on iPhone 9's existence. Most of them took to Twitter to express their thoughts:



Why is there no iPhone 9?

Because Seven ate Nine.

— Korede (@aoasuni) September 13, 2017

Upside down



Upcoming #AppleEvent will announce iPhone 6 users can hold their phone upside down for $700, and they'll have an iPhone 9... — Andrew Rodger (@Andrew_Rodger74) September 13, 2017





What happened to Mortal Kombat 9?

What happened to Windows 9?

What happened to the iphone 9?#9isTheLoneliestNumber

— Ed Boon (@noobde) September 12, 2017

Headphone jack to make a comeback?



Maybe with the iPhone 9, Apple will introduce its new innovative headphone jack. #AppleEvent — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) September 12, 2017





Weil, I think the iPhone 9 was the best ever.

— Marv (@gebrumme) September 13, 2017



When the iPhone 9 got to work this morning pic.twitter.com/cCZXpPckfl — Potna B (@MyPotnaB) September 12, 2017

