App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 18, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

iPhone prices rise by up to 4.3% after Customs duty hike

According to updated prices on Apple India's website, the maximum retail price (MRP) of the 256GB version of iPhone X has been raised by Rs 3,720 to Rs 1,05,720.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Apple has increased prices of various iPhone models by up to Rs 3,720 after the government raised import duty on smartphones to 15 per cent last week.

According to updated prices on Apple India's website, the maximum retail price (MRP) of the 256GB version of iPhone X has been raised by Rs 3,720 to Rs 1,05,720.

Similarly, consumers will have to shell out Rs 88,750 -- an increase of Rs 2,750 -- for the 256GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus.

The price of iPhone 6 32GB version has been increased by Rs 1,280 -- or, 4.3 per cent -- to Rs 30,780 after the duty hike.

The increase in MRP is applicable on all iPhone models -- except the iPhone SE, which is being assembled in India by Wistron since June this year.

Last week, the government had announced higher taxes on imported smartphones at 15 per cent, from the earlier 10 per cent, to give boost to local manufacturing.

tags #Apple #Business #Companies #iPhone #Technology

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.