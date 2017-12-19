iPhone prices rise by up to 4.3% after Customs duty hike

Technology giant Apple has increased prices of various iPhone models by up to Rs 3,720 after the government raised import duty on smartphones to 15 per cent last week.

According to updated prices on Apple India's website, the maximum retail price (MRP) of the 256GB version of iPhone X has been raised by Rs 3,720 to Rs 1,05,720.

Similarly, consumers will have to shell out Rs 88,750 -- an increase of Rs 2,750 -- for the 256GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus.

The price of iPhone 6 32GB version has been increased by Rs 1,280 -- or, 4.3 per cent -- to Rs 30,780 after the duty hike.

The increase in MRP is applicable on all iPhone models -- except the iPhone SE, which is being assembled in India by Wistron since June this year.

Last week, the government had announced higher taxes on imported smartphones at 15 per cent, from the earlier 10 per cent, to give boost to local manufacturing.