Jun 07, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 11 will make older iPhones, iPads and some apps obsolete

iOS 11 will not support the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or fourth generation iPad when it arrives in autumn.

iOS 11 will make older iPhones, iPads and some apps obsolete

Many current iPhone and iPad owners will not be able to use the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

The company announced its latest iOS 11 operating system in its World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose, which will only operate on 64-bit devices, making the iPhone 5 and 5C, some apps and games may stop working.

iOS 11 will not support the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or fourth generation iPad when it arrives in autumn. This means that these devices will remain on iOS 10, the current version of the operating system and will stop receiving important security and performance updates from Apple, leaving them potentially vulnerable to bugs and glitches.

The company has completely switched over to 64-bit mode, which means that owners of these devices which have been built on 32-bit mode have no option but to upgrade their devices.

In its latest update of iOS 10.3, the tool shipped to iPhone and iPad users will help to highlight apps that will be rendered obsolete.

Any app that hasn’t been updated since 2015 is likely to be rendered obsolete. The latest version of iOS, version 10.3, includes menu item (in Settings>General>About>Applications) which will show a list of all the installed apps that don’t run in 64-bit mode.

Majorly the items on this list will likely be older games, particularly those without a free-to-play business model.

Users who have been clinging on to older versions of apps will also find themselves forced to run software updates or be locked out of older versions.

