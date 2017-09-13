Intex launches Aqua 5.5 VR+ phone in India at a price of 5,799; to be Flipkart exclusive

Moneycontrol News

India's homegrown device manufacturer Intex Technologies has launched its latest VR enabled phone, Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+. The 5.5 inch HD display phone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,799 and will be sold exclusively by Flipkart.

Like the name suggests, Intex has launched the phone with virtual reality (VR) as its USP and the phone comes bundled with a VR Headset and 3D content.

“With Aqua 5.5 VR+, we have added a valuable product to our portfolio and are working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high end features,” said Ms. Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies.

As mentioned above, Aqua 5.5 VR+ comes with a tall 5.5 inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels and pixel density of 245ppi. The phone is 4G VoLTE compatible and is powered by a 1.25GHz Quad-core Mediatak 6737V/W processor.

The device comes with a 2GB RAM and has an internal memory of 16GB. The phone support memory expansion via microSD and can support upto 64GB expanded memory.

Aqua 5.5 VR+ comes equipped with an 8 megapixel primary rear camera which features dual LED Flash. The sensor also has features such as auto-focus, face detection, HDR and Panorama. The phone has a 5MP front camera to satisfy all the selfie lovers.

Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, OTG support, etc. The phone also has an inbuilt FM Radio.

The phone comes pre-loaded with features such as QR Code scanner, Xender, music streaming features such as Gaana, artwork app Vistoso.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with a 2,800 mAh Li-Ion battery which the company claims has a standby time of up to 250 hours and is available in Champagne colour.