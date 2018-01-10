App
HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 09, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel unveils autonomous 'flying car' Volocopter that runs on battery

Intel showcased it as an autonomous passenger taxi, which is powered by a battery and comes with 18-rotors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Calling it "essentially a flying car", Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showed off the Volocopter, an autonomous passenger drone on Monday at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.

The craft can have a 30-minute flight and have a maximum range of around 27 kilometres and is powered by a battery. The 'flying car' can also be flown autonomously.

Intel showcased it as an autonomous passenger taxi, which is powered by a battery and comes with 18-rotors.

Volocopter's CEO Florian Reuter said that the self-flying drone was "extremely simple to fly, quiet, and when running on its batteries, emission free," according to a report by CNET.

The Volocopter was built by a Germany-based company launched in 2012. The craft's first flight took off in 2013.

However, Intel brought it on to the CES stage at the Monte Carlo Hotel in Las Vegas. The Volocopter can seat two individuals and took off inside the keynote venue without a pilot flying it.

