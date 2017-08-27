Intel launches its 8th generation processors which are 40% faster

Moneycontrol News

As Android unveiled its latest version of its operating system Oreo, Intel came out with a newer generation of its flagship processor.

The eighth generation processor named Coffee Lake is third in the series of processors based on Skylake microarchitecture. Technically there is nothing new in it as it still is 14 nanometers but Intel claims that it is 40 percent faster than the last generation and twice as fast as a five-year-old machine.

The comparison of four new Intel processors launched on August 21. Credit: Intel

Intel said that the processor is light on the device's battery too. It claimed, “you will be able to get up to 10 hours of 4K UHD local video playback on a single charge.”

The new processor promises to edit videos 14.7x faster. Rendering that usually takes 45 minutes on a computer, now it would take three minutes, a company release said.

However, users will have to wait for it as it will be released initially for 2-in-1 laptops and is dependent on when laptop manufacturers decide to come with it.

“The first wave of 8th Gen Intel Core processor-powered devices featuring i5/i7 processors will come to market beginning in September, and we expect more than 145 designs to choose from,” said Gregory Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation. Interestingly, he added, “The 8th Gen family will even include some of our first 10 nm products.” Though, the desktop PC users will have to wait till next year for the processor.