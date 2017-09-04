App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 04, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram hack: Contact information of millions of users leaked

Hackers claim that contact information of six million accounts have been accessed. Instagram has said that the passwords have not been exposed.

Instagram hack: Contact information of millions of users leaked

Facebook-owned media sharing platform Instagram on Friday confirmed that a bug may have allowed hackers to get hold of email addresses and contact information of millions of accounts, according to a report in The Verge.

According to the company, the bug could have been same as the one responsible for actress Selena Gomez's account hack last week.

The social media giant had first said that the hack was limited to only the verified accounts. However, on Friday, it confirmed that non-verified accounts had also been affected.

While Instagram did not confirm the number of accounts hacked, it said that a “low percentage of Instagram accounts” had been affected.

However, the hackers said that they have data for six million users.

Mike Krieger, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Instagram clarified via a blog that the hackers had not accessed the user passwords for any of the affected accounts and said: "We quickly fixed the bug, and have been working with law enforcement on the matter."

Several celebrities including athletes, actors and musicians have also been affected by the hack.

Hours after the hack came to light, the hackers established a searchable database called Doxagram which could allow users to search for contact information of affected accounts for USD 10 per search.

The hackers also provided a list of 1,000 accounts that were available on Doxagram to Daily Beast, which included most of the 50 most-followed accounts on the platform.

tags #Business #Instagram #Technology

